Italy's Generali says not planning any merger

LONDON, Sept 13 Italian insurer Generali's Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said on Tuesday the company was not planning to merge with AXA or with any other company.

"We do not intend to merge with anybody, we do not intend to merge with AXA," Donnet told a reinsurance conference in Monte Carlo in response to a question.

"What they intend to do I don't know, you should ask them, there is not that much I can do about it anyway."

Speculation about a merger between the two companies has re-emerged in recent months.

