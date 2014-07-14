CORRECTED-Insurers struggle to get grip on burgeoning cyber risk market

(Corrects 15th paragraph to remove comment that was wrongly
attributed to MMC executive and replace with comment from
TrustedSec CEO)
* U.S. cyber market seen reaching $2 bln this year
* EU market much smaller, but growth seen surging
* Insurers lack technical staff, experience
By Leigh Thomas and Jim Finkle
PARIS/BOSTON, July 14 Insurers are eagerly
eyeing exponential growth in the tiny cyber coverage market but
their lack of experience and skills handling hackers and data
breaches may keep their ambitions in check.
High profile cases of hackers seizing sensitive customer
data from companies, such as U.S. retailer Target Corp
or e-commerce company eBay Inc, have executives
checking their insurance policies.
Increasingly, corporate risk managers are seeing insurance
against cyber crime as necessary budget spending rather than
just nice to have.
The insurance broking arm of Marsh & McLennan Companies
estimates the U.S cyber insurance market was worth $1
billion last year in gross written premiums and could reach as
much as $2 billion this year. The European market is currently a
fraction of that, at around $150 million, but is growing by 50
to 100 percent annually, according to Marsh.
Those numbers represent a sliver of the overall insurance
market, which is growing at a far more sluggish rate. Premiums
are set to grow only 2.8 percent this year in inflation-adjusted
terms, according to Munich Re, the world's biggest
reinsurer.
The European cyber coverage market could get a big boost
from draft EU data protection rules in the works that would
force companies to disclose breaches of customer data to them.
"Companies have become aware that the risk of being hacked
is unavoidable," said Andreas Schlayer, responsible for cyber
risk insurance at Munich Re. "People are now more aware that
hackers can attack and do great damage to central
infrastructure, for example in the energy sector."
Insurers, which have more experience handling risks like
hurricanes and fires, are now rushing to gain expertise in cyber
technology.
"It is a difficult risk to price by traditional insurance
methods as there currently is not statistically significant
actuarial data available," said Robert Parisi, head of cyber
products at insurance brokers Marsh.
Andrew Braunbergon, research director at U.S. cybersecurity
advisory company NSS Labs, said that some energy companies have
trouble persuading insurers to provide them with cyber coverage
as the industry is vulnerable to hacking attacks that could
trigger disasters like an explosion in a worst-case scenario.
Pricing on policies for retailers has climbed in the wake of
recent high-profile breaches at Target, Neiman Marcus, and other
merchants, he added.
A NECESSARY COST
Though still very much in its infancy, the market's
potential is vast with cyber crime costing the global economy
about $445 billion every year, according to an estimate last
month from the Washington-based Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
While many companies have in the past counted on their
general commercial liability policies for coverage, they are
increasingly taking out standalone contracts.
One reason for the change in attitude is a New York state
court ruling in February against Sony Corp. The
company, which has appealed the decision, had sought to force
providers of its general commercial liability insurance to foot
the bill for class action lawsuits following a major 2011 cyber
attack on Sony PlayStation Network.
The Sony ruling prompted some companies to get specialized
insurance policies to protect them against cyber breaches, said
Dave Kennedy, CEO of TrustedSec LLC, which helps businesses
conduct security assessments before they obtain insurance.
"There has been a huge uptick in cyber insurance," he said.
Target was better protected when some 40 million payment
card numbers were stolen last year. It had $100 million in cyber
insurance, according to the trade publication Business
Insurance.
With low interest rates limiting revenues from insurers'
vast bond portfolios, the extra underwriting income from the
fast growing new market is all the more welcome.
The cost of cyber insurance varies depending, but on average
$1 million in protection ranges from about $20,000 to $25,000,
according to Beshar.
German insurance giant Allianz says its premiums for 10-50
million euros in protection run about 50,000-90,000 euros in
annual premiums. For protection of over 50 million euros,
companies can get coverage up to 300 million euros through
co-insurance policies involving multiple underwriters.
Whether insurers are offering coverage at prices
commensurate with the risks is anyone's guess as long as
underwriters have scant experience with hackers.
GROWING PAINS
AXA, Europe's second biggest insurer, is making a big push
into the cyber insurance market, but has so far not paid out a
single business claim.
"I would like to see a successful claim, because that would
be an experience," said Philippe Derieux, deputy CEO of AXA's
global property and causality business.
AXA is hiring computer experts and engineers to build up a
centralised cyber team, but Derieux said there is a shortage of
qualified talent.
"It is hard for insurers and brokers to find people able to
handle the product," Munich Re's Schlayer said.
That lack of expertise means insurers are failing to
identify high-risk clients, because they are not undertaking
sufficiently rigorous security evaluations before writing cyber
policies, said Bryan Rose, managing director with Stroz
Friedberg, a firm that investigates cyber attacks.
This leaves the insurers vulnerable to underpricing their
policies.
They often simply ask clients to fill out limited
questionnaires that asking whether they have proper security
procedures in place, rather than conducting thorough security
audits, Rose said.
"There's a real risk that insurance companies are not
appropriately pricing the risk," Rose said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Chris
Vellacot in London; Editing by Frances Kerry)