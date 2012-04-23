版本:
NAIC -- Still eight 'Death Master' probes going

April 23 There are still eight active investigations underway into insurance companies' usage of the Social Security "Death Master" file, the president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners said on Monday.

Kevin McCarty, who is also Florida's insurance commissioner, said the NAIC is hoping for global settlements with those companies like the one announced with MetLife Inc on Monday.

