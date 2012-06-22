Geico ad spending far outstrips its peers-study

* 2011 spending $994 mln - SNL
* Ads as percentage of premiums more than double sector
average
June 25 Geico, billionaire investor Warren
Buffett's auto insurer, spent far more than property insurance
peers on advertising in 2011, both on an absolute basis and as a
percentage of the business the company wrote, according to a new
study released on Friday.
Data provider SNL Financial found Geico had spent about $994
million on advertising in 2011. That was fully 22 percent more
than next-largest spender State Farm, even though State Farm's
ad spending grew at nearly three times the rate Geico's did.
Anyone who has watched television in the United States even
briefly knows the Geico brand -- talking British geckos, erudite
cavemen, greasy-haired announcers with mock baritones, all of
them essentially running gags used to get the company's name to
stick in peoples' heads.
Buffett likes to say the Berkshire Hathaway unit
can spend so aggressively because it keeps expenses low and can
therefore advertise more to increase market share. The data
showed, though, just how much more aggressive Geico is willing
to be.
SNL found that Geico's ad budget represented 6.5 percent of
the premiums it wrote in 2011. Among the rest of the five
largest auto insurers in the country, none spent more than 4.9
percent of premiums on ads.
For the whole industry, in fact, the average is just 2.4
percent.
Over the last 20 years, Geico's share of the market has
roughly quadrupled, for which the advertising program usually
gets much of the credit.
Among U.S. auto insurers, Geico has a market share of about
8.5 percent, third behind Allstate Corp's 10.2 percent
and State Farm's 18.7 percent, according to the Insurance
Information Institute.