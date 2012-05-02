WRAPUP 1-Allstate beats Street, derivatives hurt Prudential

* Prudential oper EPS $1.56 vs consensus $1.71
* Allstate oper EPS $1.42 vs consensus $1.12
* Hartford oper EPS $1.25 vs consensus 91 cents
* Allstate rises after-hours, Prudential, Hartford fall
By Ben Berkowitz
May 2 Two of the largest insurers in the United
States reported diverging fortunes on Wednesday, as Allstate
handily beat earnings expectations on better margins and
lower disaster losses, while currency fluctuations pushed
Prudential Financial to a substantial net loss of nearly
$1 billion.
Allstate, the largest publicly traded home and auto insurer
in the country, posted a profit of $766 million or $1.53 per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $524 million or 98
cents per share.
On an operating basis Allstate earned $1.42. Analysts on
average expected earnings of $1.12 per share in the quarter.
The company previously said it lost $260 million in the
first quarter on natural disasters, less than some analysts had
expected amid a relatively mild winter. Allstate said Wednesday
it was also doing better in its long-suffering homeowners
business, with higher premiums and stronger margins.
Allstate shares rose 2.9 percent in after-hours trading on
the news.
Prudential, the second-largest life insurer in the United
States, said it was hurt by charges for value changes in
derivatives tied to the weakening of the Japanese yen.
Prudential's peer MetLife was also hurt in the first
quarter by derivatives, though in its case on interest rates.
Prudential reported a loss of $988 million, or $2.09 per
share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $539 million, or
$1.10 per share.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.56. Analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected earnings of $1.71 per
share.
Prudential said it reached new record values for annuities,
retirement accounts and assets under management in its asset
management business. Operating income in U.S. individual life
insurance rose as fewer people died, but the group life business
swung to a loss on higher claims.
Shares fell 4.5 percent in after-hours trading on the news.
In addition to Prudential and Allstate, insurer Hartford
Financial reported results as well.
The Hartford, which is in the middle of a breakup, earned
$96 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter versus $501
million or 99 cents per share a year earlier.
On an operating basis the company earned $1.25 per share.
Analysts expected earnings of 91 cents per share.
Amid pressure from its largest shareholder, hedge fund
manager John Paulson, to take action and improve its
industry-low valuation, the company said in March it would shut
down its annuity business and sell off some of its life
operations.
Hartford said pricing rose in its commercial segment,
mirroring gains made by competitors, but worsening trends in
workers compensation dragged on results, as did the need to add
to reserves for prior years in the commercial business.
Shares fell 1.1 percent in after-hours trading.