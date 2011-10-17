PREVIEW-Markets bode ill for U.S. insurers' earnings

* Markets and rates hurt life insurers

* Catastrophes weigh on property insurers

* Valuations sparking talk of a buying opportunity

By Ben Berkowitz

Oct 17 Insurance companies look set to report weak third-quarter earnings after falling markets and Mother Nature conspired to batter an industry that already was having one of its worst years.

The financial results may put further pressure on already depressed stock prices, potentially creating a buying opportunity for patient investors.

The Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX fell more than 14 percent in the quarter, while long-term Treasury yields fell more than 120 basis points. Those declines could hurt major life insurers, which have big stock and bond holdings in their vast investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Irene was the first tropical cyclone to make U.S. landfall in three years, and dueling floods and droughts ravaged the Midwestern states, hurting property insurers.

Some of the bad news has already started. MetLife (MET.N), the nation's largest life insurer, warned of up to $275 million in charges for disaster losses and reserve increases in its home and auto business.

Allstate (ALL.N), the largest publicly traded U.S. home and auto insurer, has said it had lost more than $800 million on disasters in July and August.

Stack all of that on top of the industry's more than $70 billion catastrophe losses in the first eight months of the year, plus the ongoing effects of the European debt crisis, and there is little cause for optimism.

"The impact of these macro factors will be felt by all companies we follow, and the (third-quarter) results and accompanying outlooks will provide insight into the degree of impact," Langen McAlenney analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

At Friday's close, the S&P 500 had fallen 2.6 percent this year, while the S&P insurance index .GSPINSC was down 12.9 percent.

DISASTROUS SUMMER

Analysts have not thrown in the towel yet on property and casualty companies, but they say Hurricane Irene, continuing losses from the March earthquake in Japan, and weak equity markets will drag on results.

On Oct. 6, KBW cut earnings estimates for dozens of companies, some by half or more and many to far below Wall Street consensus.

The firm was not alone, though. According to Thomson Reuters data, mean earnings estimates have fallen nearly 10 percent in the last month for Travelers Cos (TRV.N) and nearly 40 percent for Allstate.

"The (property & casualty) insurance business is a financial business and subject to many of the same concerns pressuring all financials," KBW's Cliff Gallant wrote. "A weak global economy, dwindling interest rates, and exposure to potentially severe problems in Europe have all driven up risk and fear and will likely lead to weaker (returns on equity)."

At current prices, the property insurance sector is trading at about 0.85 times book value, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with historical multiples of around 2.0 and even troughs that were closer to book.

"The sector is cheap, far beyond what the fundamentals support," JMP Securities analyst Matt Carletti wrote in a Monday note. "Identifying a catalyst for near-term change is difficult, but pressures are building."

LONG LIFE, LONG OBLIGATIONS

Things are not necessarily any better for life insurers. Even though policies are selling, terrible returns on the companies' investments stand to eat into income.

Accountants say life insurers will have to cope with years of weak returns that could, over time, force them to reconsider the products they sell.

In the short term, though, they have to try to figure out how to make money with what they've got.

"Earnings growth is slowing primarily due to the decline in equity markets, the low interest rate environment and (accounting charges) from weak equity markets," Barclays Capital analyst Jay Gelb said in an early October note.

Life insurers are also unusually cheap, Gelb said. On a price-to-earnings ratio basis, they were trading at a 28 percent discount to property companies, he said, even though they usually trade at a premium.

The median price-to-2011-earnings ratio for the life insurance sector stands at 7.2, according to Thomson Reuters data, while Barclays said its historical average was around 11.4.

Life insurers' valuations may improve once markets stabilize, Gelb said. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)