INSIGHT-Insurers escape Irene's wrath, economy does not

 * Irene economic losses rank in top 10 all time
 * A.M. Best, Fitch: No claims-paying problems expected
 * Earnings under pressure but not capital base
 By Ben Berkowitz
 NEW YORK, Aug 31 Hurricane Irene may heap
billions of dollars of extra costs on the already fragile U.S.
economy, but insurance companies are likely to emerge
relatively unscathed.
 Most of Irene's damage was from flooding, which the
government insures, instead of wind, which insurance companies
cover, meaning insurers could pay out as little as $1.5 billion
by some early estimates.
 That's just a fraction of the $10 billion to $12 billion of
economic damage that Irene likely caused, according to
estimates from catastrophe modelers and ratings agencies.
Moody's Analytics said the storm might take a tenth of a
percentage point off third-quarter gross domestic product.
 The question now for insurers is whether the insured losses
are bad enough to eat up third-quarter earnings, which some
analysts believe is the case, and whether the losses are enough
to let insurers raise rates, which many analysts doubt.
 "Obviously we're still early in a process. For the third
quarter we build pretty substantial catastrophe loads into our
estimates. While there's a wide range we feel like we've got
some conservatism built into our numbers," said Larry
Greenberg, an analyst at Janney Capital Markets unit Langen
McAlenney who covers insurers.
 Insurers have already suffered big blows from other
disasters this year, and their disaster losses for the first
half of 2011 are well above total levels for 2010.
 But figuring out how Irene will affect earnings is
difficult because modeling hurricane losses is so tricky, on
top of the usual challenge of forecasting insurance earnings.
 For example, Dow industrials component Travelers Companies
Inc (TRV.N) has reported results that are at least 20 cents
different from Wall Street's estimates for four quarters
running, sometimes to the upside and sometimes to the
downside.
 What is clear, though, is that insurance stocks are
rallying after Irene. Last week, as the storm approached and
worst-case scenarios were bandied about, the insurance sector
underperformed the broader market by half. This week, with the
relief of a more moderate hit from Irene, insurers are at least
a third better than the market in general.
 "At the end of the day, last week the underperformance was
the result of fear that Irene could be the storm that CNN and
Weather Channel were talking about, a worst-case scenario for
New York and the northeast," said Matthew Carletti, an analyst
at JMP Securities. "The fact is, the storm weakened. You still
had damage, but it was pretty modest."
 Carletti said it appeared investors had been more concerned
about the downside pressure a major storm could cause on
earnings than the upside pressure it would exert on insurance
pricing across the sector.
 BAD FOR THE ECONOMY
 By many standards, Irene could have been much worse. The
economic damage it wreaked was just a fraction of the damage
from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 or Andrew in 1992.
 But the U.S. economy is fragile now, and the hurricane
hardly helps. U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized
rate of just one percentage point in the second quarter, so
shaving a tenth of a percentage point off could be material.
 Analysts also warned of potential inflation from what is
known as "demand surge," where people try to make repairs in
short order and drive up many local prices.
 For insurers, the losses could be somewhere between $1.5
billion to $2.8 billion, catastrophe modeling agency Eqecat
said early Wednesday.
 That is far less than the estimate from competitor AIR
Worldwide, which suggested losses would range from $3 billion
to $6 billion.
 While it is not unusual for the two to differ in their
estimates, the trend is clearly toward Irene costing the
insurance industry much less than had been feared. In the days
before Irene made landfall, many were predicting a $10 billion
event or worse.
 If AIR Worldwide is correct, Irene would rank as one of the
10 costliest hurricanes in U.S. history by level of insured
losses. However, the lower end of Eqecat's estimate would put
Irene well out of that range.
 That said, it is still a blow to insurers, given estimates
that they suffered $27 billion in catastrophe losses in the
first six months of the year -- nearly 50 percent more than
they lost in all of 2010.
 "NOT A SOLVENCY EVENT"
 For the last three years, when losses were less than they
have been lately, insurance prices have been mostly falling,
given excess capacity and heavy competition.
 There have been enough natural disasters this year to eat
up some of that extra capacity, such that insurance brokerage
Marsh said this month price declines have stopped. But going
into Irene, most analysts thought it would need to be a $15
billion event to "harden" the market, or pressure enough
insurers to spur widespread price increases.
 "People do get nervous about earnings and estimates cuts
and instinctively tend to sell while the news is out there. The
consideration of what it does to pricing happens a couple of
weeks or more down the road," Langen McAlenney'S Greenberg
said.
 Given the relatively limited losses, ratings agency A.M.
Best said the industry should have no problem absorbing the
costs. While analysts have said losses could wipe out
third-quarter earnings, it appears that will be the extent of
the damage, leaving insurers' balance sheets intact.
 "Despite the considerable catastrophe losses recorded
through the first half of 2011, the overall (property
insurance) industry remains adequately capitalized," Best said
in a report. "Accordingly, Hurricane Irene is not a solvency
event from an industrywide perspective."
 Fitch Ratings also said on Wednesday that losses would be
"material but manageable" for insurers and that no ratings
actions were expected.
 By market share, the largest insurers in the storm-hit
states of New York, New Jersey and North Carolina include State
Farm, Allstate Corp (ALL.N), Liberty Mutual and Chubb Corp
(CB.N), according to A.M. Best.
 "I think it's difficult going into it and it's difficult
coming out of it," said Tom Lewandowski, an analyst at Edward
Jones. "It's more important to take a longer-term outlook
because (insurance) profitability doesn't really exist on a
quarter-by-quarter basis."
 (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz. Additional reporting by Lucia
Mutikani in Washington)

