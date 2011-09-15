版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 15日 星期四 23:35 BJT

FACTBOX-Insured losses from Hurricane Irene

 Sept 15 Hurricane Irene caused severe flood
damage from the Bahamas all the way to the northern New England
region of the United States last month, adding to what was
already one of the costliest years for insurers in history.
 Following are the minimum insured losses reported by
insurance and reinsurance companies for the hurricane.
 INSURER                                       LOSS
 Allstate Corp (ALL.N)                         $500 mln
 Hartford Financial (HIG.N)                     $75 mln
 Munich Re (MUVGn.DE)      low three-digit million euro
 Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE)      low two-digit million euro
 The three main catastrophe modeling companies have given
wide ranges for the expected total industry losses from Irene:
 Eqecat                             $1.8 bln - $3.4 bln
 RMS                                $2.5 bln - $5.5 bln
 AIR Worldwide                      $3.5 bln - $7.1 bln
 Source: the companies
 (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐