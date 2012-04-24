UPDATE 1-Marsh & McLennan takes stake in asset mgr Juniperus

* Size of stake undisclosed
* Juniperus backed by PE firm Aquiline
By Ben Berkowitz
April 24 Marsh & McLennan will take a
minority stake in Bermuda-based insurance asset manager
Juniperus Capital, which specializes in catastrophe bonds and
other capital markets insurance products, Juniperus and its
private equity backer, Aquiline Capital Partners, said Tuesday.
The deal makes for a reunion of sorts - Aquiline Chief
Executive Jeff Greenberg was for many years the CEO of the
consultancy and insurance broker Marsh & McLennan before being
forced out in 2005.
He went on to found Aquiline, which backs a number of
insurance-related businesses including flood and educational
insurer WRM America and asset manager Conning.
Aquiline acquired a stake in Juniperus in January. The
company said Tuesday it plans to expand its management team
following the Marsh investment.
Juniperus is also planning new funds for investors, it said.
"We're going to expand our fund offerings so that we can
create some different alternative structures for investors,"
said Phil Lotz, chairman and CEO of the company (named for a
species of cedar tree found only in Bermuda that is well-known
for its resilience in hurricanes).
There has been a sharp upswing in demand of late for
catastrophe bonds and other so-called insurance-linked
securities, particularly because of a low correlation with other
asset classes that leaves them less vulnerable to market swings.
First-quarter catastrophe bond sales set a record $1.5
billion, Marsh peer Aon Plc said this month.
"One of the challenges of the asset class is scale now that
we have a lot more pension funds interested. They have a lot
more capital to invest," said Lotz, estimating the size of the
catastrophe bond and collateralized reinsurance market at
roughly $30 billion to $35 billion, a fraction of the size of
the traditional reinsurance market.
He added that Juniperus would ultimately offer two or three
commingled funds for investors, as well as managed accounts for
those looking for more direct control of their investments.
He said the pension funds coming into the sector would
probably largely invest in commingled funds, moving into managed
accounts later as they gained more experience with the
reinsurance business.
Marsh & McLennan shares were up 1 percent at $32.25 on
Tuesday morning.