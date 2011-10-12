UPDATE 1-Two life insurers meet systemic criteria-analyst

* MetLife, Prudential cross thresholds - KBW

* Standards are good news for Hartford, Aflac - analyst

* Life insurers rally in morning trading (Updates with stock activity)

Oct 12 Only two life insurers -- MetLife Inc (MET.N) and Prudential Financial Inc (PRU.N) -- meet new requirements to be considered "systemic" and regulated as such, KBW analysts said on Wednesday.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council on Tuesday proposed a three-stage test to figure out which nonbank financial firms should come in for tighter capital and liquidity regulation by the Federal Reserve. [ID:nN1E79A1NA]

The insurance industry has argued that no insurer should be designated a "strategically important financial institution," or SIFI, in part on fears that any company so tagged would have difficultly competing with peers that are free to take more risks.

KBW said only MetLife and Prudential crossed the council's $50 billion asset threshold and at least one of the secondary hurdles as well. While that does not guarantee that they will be designated systemic, it does suggest they will at least get further scrutiny in the review process.

"Presumably, companies not tripping any thresholds are unlikely to be seriously considered for SIFI status (and) are likely out of the woods," analyst Jeffrey Schuman said in a note to clients.

Schuman said that was good news for the other large life insurance companies, including Aflac (AFL.N), Hartford Financial (HIG.N), Lincoln National (LNC.N) and Genworth Financial (GNW.N).

He also said it was still "far from certain" that MetLife or Prudential would be tagged as SIFIs.

Both MetLife and Prudential have said in regulatory filings that they may be subject to the council's scrutiny, given their size.

MetLife shares were up 3.5 percent in Wednesday morning trading, while Prudential rose 2.4 percent.

Shares of other life insurers rallied, with Lincoln rising 5.7 percent, Aflac up 5.1 percent, AIG up 4.2 percent, Genworth up 3.6 percent and Hartford gaining 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Lisa Von Ahn)