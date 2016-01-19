Insurance-linked securities market hits $70 bln in 2015 - Willis

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 19 The market for non-life insurance-linked securities (ILS) rose to $70 billion from $65 billion in 2015, Willis Capital Markets & Advisory said on Tuesday, as more investors pumped money into the market in a hunt for yield.
ILS allow insurance risk to be shared with a broader range of investors than traditional reinsurance and can take the form of a range of securities including catastrophe bonds.
Among the ILS products proving popular were collateralised reinsurance, Willis said, and a broader array of risks were offered for investment, including accident & health and casualty risks.
"As investors continue (to) become more comfortable with this maturing asset class, there remains clear appetite to deploy capital across a broader array of risks and products as long as investment standards are met," said Bill Dubinsky, head of ILS at WCMA.
"Overall...the ILS market is healthy and of keen interest to institutional investors, insurers and reinsurers, and increasingly to corporates and governments as well." (Reporting by Simon Jessop)
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.