Insurer M&A being held back by disaster scenario - broker

LONDON Jan 11 Fear of natural disasters
and financial market volatility look set to weigh on reinsurance
takeovers, counterbalancing regulatory changes and pricing
developments that favour consolidation, reinsurance broker Guy
Carpenter said.
"The unknown factor hanging over the industry is whether the
large amount of catastrophe activity seen in 2011 will continue
into 2012," Guy Carpenter, part of Marsh & McLennan,
said in a report published on Wednesday.
"Given this uncertainty, combined with market volatility
seen in the second half of 2011, Guy Carpenter expects the pace
of deals in early 2012 to remain muted."
Japan's Tohoku earthquake pushed total catastrophe claims
last year to $108 billlion, making it the second costliest
catastrophe year after 2005, according to reinsurer Swiss Re
.
Worries over costly natural disasters could deter potential
acquirers attracted by insurers' historically cheap valuation
after several years of flat or falling insurance prices.
Smaller European insurers face added pressure to consolidate
to comply with the European Union's tough Solvency II capital
regime, due to come into force in 2014.
U.S. and Bermudian insurers spent $12.8 billion on mergers
and acquisitions last year, up 75 percent, Guy Carpenter said,
with U.S. insurer Alleghany's $3.4 billion acquisition of
Transatlantic Holdings among the biggest deals.
Guy Carpenter said insurance M&A could get a fillip from
private equity investors looking to dispose of insurance assets
bought before the 2008 financial crisis.
Takeover activity could also be boosted by in the event of a
convincing rise in insurance prices, it said.