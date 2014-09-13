RPT-Reinsurers flock to Monte Carlo as market storm brews

(Repeats to fix text formatting in 16th paragraph)
By Jonathan Gould
MONACO, Sept 13 For a financial sector posting a
double-digit rise in earnings and boasting large cash piles,
reinsurers sure see a lot of storm clouds on the horizon.
That's because they are facing what many see as an
unprecedented problem: an abundance of reinsurance supply
coupled with a lack of demand from insurance company clients
that is driving up competition among reinsurers and driving down
prices for all of them.
The gloomy outlook has pressured the share prices of the
world's top reinsurers this year and the frustration of normally
staid industry executives - who gather this weekend at the
Mediterranean resort of Monte Carlo for their annual jamboree -
is palpable.
"I am disappointed, exasperated, and even rather appalled by
what is happening in the market," said Nikolaus von Bomhard,
chief executive of the world's biggest reinsurer, Munich Re
.
"I've been in the business long enough to be able to say:
this is bad news," he told a news conference last month.
Looking at reinsurers' current profits, things might seem
fine.
The world's 31 top reinsurers - whose business is to help
insurers pay big damage claims for disasters like hurricanes or
earthquakes in exchange for part of the premium - posted a 12
percent rise in net income to $14 billion in the first six
months of this year, compared with the same period last year,
according to insurance broker Aon Benfield.
Unusually low payouts for natural catastrophes in recent
years have also bolstered the bottom line, contributing to a
rise in the amount of capital available for reinsurers to act as
insurance companies to insurance companies - which Aon Benfield
said increased by 6 percent to $570 billion at the end of June
from the end of December.
On top of the big cash piles held by reinsurers such as
Munich Re, Swiss Re and Hannover Re,
outsiders have also been muscling in.
Capital market investors such as pension, hedge and
sovereign wealth funds as well as wealthy individuals, looking
for higher returns than they can find on government or corporate
bonds, have been pouring money into the reinsurance market via
specialised investment vehicles.
PRICE WAR
As if that were not enough, insurers like Allianz,
Axa and Zurich are feeling financially
stronger and more capable of retaining risk, prompting them to
cut back on the amount of reinsurance protection they buy.
With the market shrinking, many reinsurers have been forced
into successive rounds of price cuts or have granted improved
terms and conditions to their customers to protect market share.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's sees prices on
average down by 5-10 percent this year and next, with smaller
and non-diversified reinsurers having the toughest time.
"Those who aren't able to defend their competitive positions
and their bottom lines could struggle to survive," said S&P
analyst Dennis Sugrue.
Consolidation among smaller players has long been predicted
but little has come to pass so far. Market observers predict the
internecine price war is unlikely to come to an end any time
soon and share prices will remain under pressure.
The STOXX Europe 600 insurance index, which includes
insurers and reinsurers, has risen by 4.8 percent since January,
however this has been driven by insurers, with many reinsurers
having lost ground.
Munich Re's shares have fallen by 2.4 percent and No.2
player Swiss Re's by 1.2 percent. French reinsurer Scor
is down nearly 10 percent so far this year.
Faced with a difficult reinsurance market, big reinsurers
are choosing to boost dividends and buy back their own shares, a
move that credit rating agencies say makes sense.
"Returning capital to shareholders reduces the pressure to
do something that has higher risk," said Moody's analyst Stan
Rouyer.
"This is the right time to return capital to shareholders."
(Editing by Pravin Char)