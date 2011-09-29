Insurance broker launches pizza parlor policy

Sept 29 In the specialized world of insurance,
this one takes the cake -- or perhaps the pie -- a new policy
called "SLICE" specifically designed to protect the owners of
pizza parlors.
California insurance brokerage EPIC Programs Group said
late Wednesday the "Safety, Loss Control, Insurance, Coverage,
Expertise" program would address liabilities pizza parlor
owners face from their delivery drivers.
The program, available in 40 states, includes mandatory
driver training and other risk control measures. EPIC said the
program was being underwritten by an unnamed insurer that
specializes in auto coverage.
As unusual as it may seem, "pizza business insurance" is
actually an important line of coverage in the food service
industry.
Some of the world's best-known insurers and insurance
brokers, including Willis Group WSH.N, Progressive (PGR.N)
and Allianz SE's (ALVG.DE) Fireman's Fund, offer specialized
pizza programs.
According to industry websites, delivery drivers' own
insurance policies usually will not cover them when they are
delivering food on their employers' behalf, leading pizzerias
and other restaurants that employ drivers to take out excess
coverage on them.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Maureen Bavdek)