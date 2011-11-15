U.S. commercial insurance prices rising - report

* Prices up in three of four commercial insurance lines

* Big catastrophe would cause even sharper rise

Nov 15 Prices for most types of commercial insurance in the United States have started to rise after eight years of declines, though the gains are still fairly small, risk management society RIMS said on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, some of the country's largest insurers have said they started to see prices improve in the third quarter. The RIMS survey appears to bear those anecdotes out.

The survey said average renewal premiums -- what customers pay to renew insurance contracts as they expire -- rose in three of four commercial lines, anywhere from 1.2 percent to 2.1 percent.

"Indications have been strong over the past couple of quarters that the market was near bottom, so it's not surprising to see premiums drifting upward a bit now," Dave Bradford, editor of the survey, said in a statement. Bradford works for Advisen, the insurance industry data company that produces the survey.

The only line where prices fell was in directors and officers insurance, RIMS said. That market has been an outlier for some time, with prices falling steadily amid heavy competition.

RIMS also said it would take a large catastrophe to trigger a "hard market" where prices rise more substantially than they already have.

Most industry executives think they are on the verge of such a market after one of the worst disaster years in history, with insured losses globally topping $70 billion so far. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; editing by John Wallace)