UPDATE 1-Marsh: Insurance rate declines have stopped

* Turn in property rates follows 18 months of declines

* Rate up 1.1 pct in average renewal so far in Q3

* Hurricane Irene could push rates much higher (Adds A.M. Best loss figures)

NEW YORK, Aug 23 Property insurance rates have stopped falling after 18 months of steady declines, as natural disasters begin to give insurers more pricing power, insurance brokerage Marsh said on Tuesday.

So far in the third quarter, the average property insurance renewal has been done at a 1.1 percent rate increase, Marsh said. In the worst of the downturn, renewal rates were averaging declines of more than 5 percent a quarter.

Pricing power has been a problem for the insurance industry in recent years as excess capacity and heavy competition have kept rates falling, in some cases to lows last seen a decade ago or more.

But natural disasters over the last year -- including three earthquakes in New Zealand, the March quake and nuclear disaster in Japan, and tornadoes in the United States -- appear to have turned the tide.

Insurance ratings agency A.M. Best said on Tuesday that U.S. property and casualty insurers suffered $27 billion in insured losses in the first half of 2011, nearly 50 percent greater than the losses for all of 2010.

The primary catalyst was tornadoes, particularly the record-breaking ones that struck in April and May.

Industry executives and analysts are now closely watching Hurricane Irene, which is expected to make landfall in the United States this weekend. Depending on where it hits, some say it will be damaging enough to drive rates higher across the industry. [ID:nN1E77M0AH] (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)