A.M. Best says looking at insurance stresses again

* Some companies have "outsize exposure" to euro zone risk
* Renewing stress tests only 2 months after last round
Nov 22 A.M. Best Co, the main ratings agency
for the insurance industry, said on Tuesday it is doing
additional stress testing on insurers given deteriorating
conditions in Europe.
The agency, which just conducted a similar review two
months ago, said it is looking at underwriters' exposures on a
case-by-case basis to see if any have additional risk from the
weakening euro zone.
Best said life insurers and insurers with large annuity
businesses are likely to be the worst hit. It has already
identified some companies with "outsize exposure" and is
evaluating them for ratings changes.
"Beyond the uncertainty as to the near-term performance of
the financial markets, the main concern is the absence of a
coordinated effort by European leaders to bring a solution to
the current crisis," the agency said in a report.
The two U.S. insurers that analysts considered most exposed
to Europe from an investment standpoint, MetLife (MET.N) and
Aflac (AFL.N), have reduced that exposure substantially this
year. A number of insurers, including MetLife, AIG (AIG.N) and
Prudential (PRU.N), write substantial business in Europe.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)