Insurers step up lobbying to battle U.S. regulators

WASHINGTON May 8 Insurance firms, already among
Washington's biggest donors, are securing powerful allies in
Congress as the Federal Reserve draws up nationwide capital
rules for the $1 trillion industry after years of delay.
Two members of the House of Representatives who received
large industry donations for their election campaigns and one
senator last month started the Financial Protection and Life
Insurance Caucus, grouping lawmakers pledged to vie for the
industry's interests on Capitol Hill.
While the caucus cannot directly interfere with the Fed's
rule-making progress, it poses another hurdle for regulators,
who have already faced critical questions in a series of House
and Senate hearings this year.
Insurers have spent more than $150 million annually on
lobbying Congress - in addition to campaign donations - since
2010, far more than what commercial banks or securities firms
spent. Since 1998, the sector has spent the most of any industry
other than the pharmaceutical sector, according to data on the
OpenSecrets website (www.opensecrets.org).
"The new caucus will be instrumental in solidifying
congressional support for our industry, particularly in helping
to elevate our industry's profile," American Council of Life
Insurers Chief Executive Dirk Kempthorne said in a March 10
email to members that was obtained by Reuters.
Richard Neal and Pat Tiberi, both members of the powerful
House Ways and Means Committee, which regulates taxes, are
co-chairs of the newly established insurance caucus. Both have
received large sums of money for their campaigns from the
industry in recent years, public data shows.
Tiberi, an Ohio Republican, was the seven-biggest recipient
of funds from the industry for the 2014 election, according to
public data on OpenSecrets. Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts,
was ninth on the list. The electoral districts of both men are
home to large insurance firms.
The only members of Congress who received more money from
the industry were higher-profile politicians like Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House John
Boehner, and Jeb Hensarling, the firebrand Republican who chairs
the House Financial Services Committee.
MetLife recently filed a lawsuit contesting a
decision by regulators to subject the company to tougher rules
and direct oversight by the Fed.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law mandated the Fed
to write nationwide capital standards to avoid another failure
such as the near-collapse of AIG, which prompted a $182
billion bailout at the depth of the financial crisis.
The Fed has not said much about the new rules. But the
industry worries that it will be treated just like the heavily
regulated Wall Street banks that the Fed has overseen for a
century, despite differences in business models.
MetLife on Thursday lowered its forecasts for return on
equity, citing the unknown impact of the new rules, among other
things. Industry analysts have estimated that MetLife's capital
could drop by 50 percent in a worst-case scenario.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Dan Grebler)