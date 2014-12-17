Global insurance rule held hostage to accounting splits

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 17 The first single global capital
rule for cross-border insurers will have to value assets in two
ways due to a failure to merge accounting standards and a desire
to keep U.S. support.
Leaders of the Group of 20 economies (G20) pledged in 2009,
at the height of the financial crisis, to forge common
approaches to regulating markets, banks and insurers so that
supervisors can compare firms to spot risks and act fast.
The aim of the capital rule, which takes effect from 2019,
is to ensure companies hold enough capital to honour commitments
to policyholders at all times and to shield taxpayers from
having to bail out any insurer in trouble.
The International Association of Insurance Supervisors
(IAIS), which groups supervisors from the G20 and other
countries, published a consultation on how the new global
capital rule could be written for firms including Generali
, Aviva and MetLife.
IAIS executive committee chairman Felix Hufeld said there
would be no single approach to valuing assets, the basic
arithmetic that determines how much capital should be held
against them.
"The IAIS is discussing two valuation methodologies in
parallel," Hufeld told a media conference call on Wednesday.
Having two different valuation methods could make it harder
to come up with consistent implementation to ensure proper
comparability in capital requirements among insurers.
This reflects the lack of a single global accounting rule
for insurers.
The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) - which
writes book-keeping rules for over 100 countries, including the
EU - and the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)
look set to adopt differing accounting reforms for insurers.
U.S. insurance regulators are also lukewarm towards a global
capital rule and forcing American insurers to comply with a rule
not compatible with U.S. accounting standards is a non-starter
for the world's biggest insurance market.
The U.S. National Association of Insurance Commissioners,
which represents state-level insurance regulators, has said that
as long as accounting differences remain, the development of a
global capital rule must take them into account.
The IAIS hopes that over time there will be alignment in
valuation methods for insurers as accounting rules converge.
The G20 has been putting pressure on the IASB and FASB for
years to converge their book-keeping rules, but the United
States has refused to give up sovereignty over accounting
standards in favour of the London-based IASB.
The IAIS also published a report looking at risks in the
insurance market, saying it remains well capitalised and
profitable, with no build-up of systemic risk seen.
