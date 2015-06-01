EU watchdog warns of QE pressure on insurers

FRANKFURT, June 1 The European Central Bank's
money printing programme known as quantitative easing (QE) is
putting additional pressure on the bloc's insurance companies
and pension funds already beset by low interest rates, the EU's
insurance watchdog said on Monday.
"Today's macroeconomic reality is creating severe challenges
for certain insurance and pension fund business models," Gabriel
Bernardino, Chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said in the watchdog's financial
stability report.
Quantitative easing had further lowered the 'risk free
rate,' thus increasing the value of future liabilities while
simultaneously cutting the value of assets on insurers' and
pension funds' books, the watchdog said.
"In the insurance sector, returns and profitability of
products remain under strong pressure with a potential negative
impact on solvency," the report said.
Bernardino urged financial supervisors to scrutinise closely
the business models of companies under their purview to make
sure they are sustainable.
Big companies like Allianz, Axa,
Generali and Ergo are seen as having the
financial strength to withstand pressure from low interest
rates, but many smaller players are seen as at risk.
Low interest rates may drive further consolidation in the
reinsurance sector, EIOPA said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins)