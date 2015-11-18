UPDATE 2-Insurers gird for solvency swings as rule launch looms

* New rules to prompt insurer solvency capital swings

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 European insurers and financial markets must prepare themselves for bigger swings in regulatory safety buffers after new insurer risk rules take effect in six weeks' time, insurers and regulators said on Wednesday.

After more than a decade in the making, the sophisticated risk capital rules known as Solvency II will finally come into force on Jan. 1 but are still little understood, even within the broader insurance sector.

"Consumers will need advice from specialists, analysts are struggling with it and you see how markets react if companies are not very clear in expressing their position," said Belgian insurer Ageas Bart De Smet at an industry conference.

Insurers have already begun to publish Solvency II ratios, which compare their capital on hand with the amount of buffer the rules say they should hold for the risks on their books, as a headline figure to demonstrate their capital strength.

Most are targeting solvency levels well above 100 percent of the solvency capital requirement or SCR, as defined under the rules. Ageas is targeting 175 percent, for example.

But the new rules are much more closely tied to real world market developments and the ratio can swing widely if there are big changes in financial markets or interest rates, for example.

Europe's biggest insurer Allianz said its Solvency II ratio fell to 200 percent from 212 percent following financial market turmoil the third quarter.

"We all have to get used to the Solvency II balance sheet being much more volatile," Annette Olesen, chief risk officer at Nordea Life & Pensions, told the conference.

Some Dutch insurers' share prices were hit this year on worries their solvency strength was falling short, prompting a warning from watchdogs not to overdo expectations.

"There is always a risk that under pressure from financial markets, everybody wants to go for the highest ratio," said Ageas' De Smet, who saw 162 percent as a lower bound for fluctuations from his company's target in a stress scenario.

EU insurance watchdog EIOPA said an increase in volatility in quarterly solvency ratios should be taken in stride under the new rules.

"You will start to get your supervisor knocking at your door and asking questions when you start to get close to 100 percent of the SCR," said Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA).

Solvency II's parameters for insurers were designed with a BBB credit rating in mind and companies striving to maintain an A rating would naturally need to hold more than 100 percent of the SCR, Bernardino said.

In the meantime, all companies needed to publish clear information about their levels of capital and sensitivity to risks, Bernardino said.

Rather than focus on the overall solvency capital number, it would be good if the companies would try to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of capital underpinning their business, he added.

EIOPA is working with national regulators to ensure consistency among insurers' tailor-made or internal risk models under Solvency II to avoid the models simply becoming a means to optimise capital.

Large European insurers such as Allianz, Axa, Generali and Aviva plan to use internal models because they better reflect their actual risk and capital buffers under Solvency II. Smaller insurers are expected to use a uniform or standard model.

