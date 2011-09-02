Alterra filing suggests Third Point reinsurer

* Alterra SEC filings mentions "Third Point RE"
By Ben Berkowitz and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Sept 2 Dan Loeb's $7.9 billion
hedge fund Third Point may be looking to start a reinsurance
company, according to a regulatory filing.
The potential move by Loeb, one of the $2 trillion hedge
fund industry's better-known managers, into the reinsurance
business could signal a new group of entrants into the industry
after one of the worst disaster years ever.
New York-based Third Point LLC declined to comment on its
plans. But a regulatory filing by insurer Alterra Capital
Holdings Ltd ALTE.O this week may have given a sneak peak
into Loeb's intentions.
Word of his next moves comes just as he informed investors
how his four portfolios survived the month of August, which
began with a steep market drop and ended in a drenching from
Tropical Storm Irene.
While all Third Point funds were in the red in August, gold
and two unnamed short positions helped stave off even bigger
drops for the month and maintain Loeb's winning record for the
year. The flagship $4.3 billion Third Point Offshore Fund
dipped 2.8 percent during the month but is up 3.9 percent for
the year, two people familiar with his numbers said. The
broader Standard & Poor's 500 average is off 1.8 percent for
the year.
NEW STARTUP
In the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Alterra said the CEO of its reinsurance business,
John Berger, resigned as of Aug. 1, to take a job with a new
entity called "Third Point Re."
Alterra did not provide any further details about Third
Point Re.
Reuters examined the registries of licensed insurance
companies in nine jurisdictions -- New York, Connecticut,
Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Great Britain,
Switzerland, Jersey and Guernsey -- and found no registered
entity by that name.
Yet if Loeb is planning to start a reinsurer, he would not
be the first manager to move in this direction. In 2004, David
Einhorn, manager of Greenlight Capital, launched a reinsurance
company in the Cayman Islands called Greenlight Capital Re.
Loeb and Einhorn are known to be friendly.
For a hedge fund, there is some logic in moving into the
reinsurance business because it provides another source of
investment capital. Greenlight Re, for instance, has a close
relationship with DME Advisors LP, an investment advisory firm
controlled by Einhorn. DME Advisors invests in some of the same
securities as Greenlight Capital.
The time would also appear ripe for a new reinsurers to
crop-up on the scene, since reinsurers are businesses the
insurance industry counts on to help offset some of its losses.
Whenever a major event saps a significant portion of industry
capital, a new "class" of reinsurance companies pops up, often
registered in Bermuda and frequently backed by financial
institutions.
That was the case after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, after the
9/11 attacks in 2001 and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Insurers and reinsurers have already lost $70 billion or more
from disasters this year, including March's Japan earthquake
and the U.S. tornadoes in April and May, which has prompted
speculation of a Class of 2011 as well.
But typically it has been Wall Street banks fronting new
reinsurers, not hedge funds. Of the 11 new reinsurers started
in the class of 2005, most were started by investment banks or
private equity.
Last week, the Bermuda Monetary Authority said 31 new
insurance entities had been registered on the island since Jan.
2011, against 36 for all of 2010.
TOP PERFORMER
For years, New York-based Third Point, founded by Loeb 16
years ago and boasting an annualized return of 22 percent, has
ranked among the best performers in the $2 trillion hedge fund
industry.
Known both for his blunt language and a talent in reading
markets and balance sheets, Loeb has often been at the
forefront of new trends and was quick to revamp his portfolio
this summer, adding the safety of gold as Europe's debt crisis
simmered and a battle erupted over the U.S. debt ceiling.
Loeb told investors this week that gold, which surged 12
percent in August, Short A, CVR Energy Inc (CVI.N), Barrick
Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Short B were the top winners last month.
It is impossible to know which stocks Loeb bet against. With
financials and many other sectors being bloodied at the start
of the month, the names could be from any number of areas.
Loeb obviously gambled big on the shiny metal, saying it
was his biggest position during the month. CVR Energy and
Barrick Gold also ranked as August's winners.
At the end of June, El Paso Corp EP.N was listed as
Loeb's biggest U.S. stock position but by the end of August
Delphi Corp [DPHLG.UL], CIT Group (CIT.N) and Technicolor
(TCH.PA) had all overtaken El Paso in the funds' top five
spots. Despite the savvy call on gold, Loeb's call on Delphi
yielded losses, the portfolio's biggest in fact, he told
clients.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing
by Matthew Goldstein and Tim Dobbyn)