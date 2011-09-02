Alterra filing suggests Third Point reinsurer

* Alterra SEC filings mentions "Third Point RE"

* Bermuda sees heavy interest in new firms

* Major losses make "class of 2011" more likely

By Ben Berkowitz and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK/BOSTON, Sept 2 Dan Loeb's $7.9 billion hedge fund Third Point may be looking to start a reinsurance company, according to a regulatory filing.

The potential move by Loeb, one of the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's better-known managers, into the reinsurance business could signal a new group of entrants into the industry after one of the worst disaster years ever.

New York-based Third Point LLC declined to comment on its plans. But a regulatory filing by insurer Alterra Capital Holdings Ltd ALTE.O this week may have given a sneak peak into Loeb's intentions.

Word of his next moves comes just as he informed investors how his four portfolios survived the month of August, which began with a steep market drop and ended in a drenching from Tropical Storm Irene.

While all Third Point funds were in the red in August, gold and two unnamed short positions helped stave off even bigger drops for the month and maintain Loeb's winning record for the year. The flagship $4.3 billion Third Point Offshore Fund dipped 2.8 percent during the month but is up 3.9 percent for the year, two people familiar with his numbers said. The broader Standard & Poor's 500 average is off 1.8 percent for the year.

NEW STARTUP

In the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Alterra said the CEO of its reinsurance business, John Berger, resigned as of Aug. 1, to take a job with a new entity called "Third Point Re."

Alterra did not provide any further details about Third Point Re.

Reuters examined the registries of licensed insurance companies in nine jurisdictions -- New York, Connecticut, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Great Britain, Switzerland, Jersey and Guernsey -- and found no registered entity by that name.

Yet if Loeb is planning to start a reinsurer, he would not be the first manager to move in this direction. In 2004, David Einhorn, manager of Greenlight Capital, launched a reinsurance company in the Cayman Islands called Greenlight Capital Re.

Loeb and Einhorn are known to be friendly.

For a hedge fund, there is some logic in moving into the reinsurance business because it provides another source of investment capital. Greenlight Re, for instance, has a close relationship with DME Advisors LP, an investment advisory firm controlled by Einhorn. DME Advisors invests in some of the same securities as Greenlight Capital.

The time would also appear ripe for a new reinsurers to crop-up on the scene, since reinsurers are businesses the insurance industry counts on to help offset some of its losses. Whenever a major event saps a significant portion of industry capital, a new "class" of reinsurance companies pops up, often registered in Bermuda and frequently backed by financial institutions.

That was the case after Hurricane Andrew in 1992, after the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Insurers and reinsurers have already lost $70 billion or more from disasters this year, including March's Japan earthquake and the U.S. tornadoes in April and May, which has prompted speculation of a Class of 2011 as well.

But typically it has been Wall Street banks fronting new reinsurers, not hedge funds. Of the 11 new reinsurers started in the class of 2005, most were started by investment banks or private equity.

Last week, the Bermuda Monetary Authority said 31 new insurance entities had been registered on the island since Jan. 2011, against 36 for all of 2010.

TOP PERFORMER

For years, New York-based Third Point, founded by Loeb 16 years ago and boasting an annualized return of 22 percent, has ranked among the best performers in the $2 trillion hedge fund industry.

Known both for his blunt language and a talent in reading markets and balance sheets, Loeb has often been at the forefront of new trends and was quick to revamp his portfolio this summer, adding the safety of gold as Europe's debt crisis simmered and a battle erupted over the U.S. debt ceiling. [ID:nN08151529]

Loeb told investors this week that gold, which surged 12 percent in August, Short A, CVR Energy Inc (CVI.N), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Short B were the top winners last month. It is impossible to know which stocks Loeb bet against. With financials and many other sectors being bloodied at the start of the month, the names could be from any number of areas.

Loeb obviously gambled big on the shiny metal, saying it was his biggest position during the month. CVR Energy and Barrick Gold also ranked as August's winners.

At the end of June, El Paso Corp EP.N was listed as Loeb's biggest U.S. stock position but by the end of August Delphi Corp [DPHLG.UL], CIT Group (CIT.N) and Technicolor (TCH.PA) had all overtaken El Paso in the funds' top five spots. Despite the savvy call on gold, Loeb's call on Delphi yielded losses, the portfolio's biggest in fact, he told clients. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Matthew Goldstein and Tim Dobbyn)