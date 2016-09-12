World's reinsurers predict premium respite at Monaco meeting

* Top reinsurers say premium falls may steady in 2017
* To stay low as competition remains tough
* Fitch sees fresh wave of industry consolidation
By Carolyn Cohn
MONACO, Sept 12 Global reinsurance firms
gathered in Monaco are hopeful premiums will stabilise in the
coming year, although they expect competition to remain tough
and returns low.
The $600 billion reinsurance industry, which backstops
insurers to help them pay for damage claims from hurricanes or
earthquakes, faces its fifth year of falling premiums.
New investors are looking to compete for reinsurance
business, including through so-called catastrophe bonds, amid
low returns in more traditional investment markets.
That has put pressure on profits and prompted insurance
companies - many of which are also in Monte Carlo this week to
fix deals - to keep more risk, and profit, on their own books.
But Europe's top reinsurers said at their annual gathering
on Monday that the worst was over.
Swiss Re and Hannover Re said they saw
stabilisation in reinsurance prices, adding to Munich Re's view
on Sunday that the pace of declines has been falling.
"The rate decreases have slowed down and we actually have
seen a more flattish market," Ulrich Wallin, chief executive of
Hannover Re, told a media briefing.
"Things look a little more optimistic than a year
ago...(but) we are not expecting a broad-based hardening of the
market as yet," he added.
Ratings agencies, speaking ahead of the industry conference
last week, said premiums could fall by up to 5 percent next
year, following similar price falls this year, which had hit
returns.
Reinsurers' return on equity averaged 8.6 percent at the end
of June, down from 10.3 percent at the end of 2015, ratings
agency Moody's said in a report.
Given that pressure, ratings agency Fitch said on Monday
that weak profitability would lead to a fresh wave of mergers
and acquisitions globally in 2017, after high valuations had
stalled deal-making in 2016.
"The worst-hit reinsurers are likely to be smaller, less
diversified, and operating in markets where premiums have fallen
to the point where they are barely covering the cost of
capital," Fitch said.
"These firms may become acquisition targets as stresses
leave them more likely to accept lower valuations."
(Editing by Simon Jessop and Alexander Smith)