Sprint to offer auto insurers tracking technology

July 19 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint said
on Thursday it will move into the hot market for tracking
technology that lets auto insurers monitor how, where and when
their customers drive.
Sprint said its new Integrated Insurance Solutions unit
would let companies offer what are known as "usage-based
insurance" programs.
Such programs, most notably Progressive Corp's
"Snapshot", track variables such as driver speed, location and
braking via a diagnostic device plugged into the car. Insurers
analyze the data and use it to offer the best drivers discounts.
Sprint said it would offer insurers a complete package --
the tracking hardware, wireless services to transmit the data
and access to the software needed to score driver behavior.
Industry consultants say more than 30 North American
insurers are looking at some sort of usage-based program, though
barriers to entry can be high. By some estimates it can take
carriers as long as five years to develop, conduct trials on and
fully launch their own nationwide program.
Progressive recently expanded its own program to
non-customers, letting them try the hardware to see what kind of
discount they might earn if they switched.
Sprint said it had been working with Allstate unit
Esurance on a pilot program in Arizona that was recently
expanded into Texas.