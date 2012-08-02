YOUR MONEY-Supplementary insurance fills new gaps

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 2 Dustin Boersma, 25, wanted a
health insurance plan that wouldn't break the bank. The Los
Angeles-based freelance web developer found a policy for just
$70 a month, but it came with a $4,500 deductible.
To hedge his bet, he spends an extra $19 per month to
supplement his health plan with an accident insurance policy
that will pay him cash if he's ever injured.
"The big thing I'm worried about is if I get in a huge car
accident and don't have the ability to continue making money. I
might be financially crippled," Boersma says. "I'm still taking
a financial risk."
A convergence of trends in insurance costs is driving up
the number of people who are signing up for supplemental
insurance - overall sales rose 11 percent between 2011 and 2012,
with critical illness sales jumping by 23 percent and accident
plans by 21 percent, according to industry analyst, LIMRA.
One big reason for that increase? The 13.5 million-plus
people now enrolled in a high-deductible health plan paired with
a health savings account (HSA). The number of people using them
rose 18.4 percent since 2011, according to America's Health
Insurance Plans' annual census report.
High deductible health plans require policyholders to spend
a minimum of $1,200 for individual coverage and $2,400 for a
family before insurance starts to pay.
Financial incentives built into the Affordable Care Act are
also contributing to the trend, says Michael Thompson, principal
with PricewaterhouseCoopers' Health and Welfare Practice. A 40
percent excise tax scheduled to take effect in 2018 on high-cost
or "Cadillac" health plans, for example, is encouraging
employers to design health benefits that stay below the taxable
value of $10,200 for individual coverage.
"Years ago, health coverage was robust enough that people
could fund extra costs that came with being sick," says Bob
Patience, vice president of voluntary benefits for Prudential
Financial, Inc.. "But as health coverage becomes less
comprehensive and people pay for more of their medical bills,
they are less able to cover all of their other costs."
CASH PAYOUTS
Costs for accident plans, which pay policyholders set cash
benefits for a list of covered injuries and services, vary quite
a bit, says Tom Morey, a vice president with AFLAC.
Typical monthly premiums range from $20 to $35 for family
coverage. Policyholders could receive $250 for each day of
hospitalization, and $500-$2,000 for surgery required because of
an accident. A serious burn could yield a lump sum payout of
$20,000.
Critical illness plans offer a set cash benefit that
commonly ranges from $5,000 to $50,000, with most plans
averaging $10,000 to $20,000 of coverage at roughly $30 a month
for a family. Claims are triggered by a diagnosis such as
invasive cancer, heart attack or major organ failure. "If you
get cancer, you get $10,000 and you can use the money for
anything you want," Patience says.
AFLAC and Unum are the largest sellers of accident
and critical illness insurance, with AFLAC dominating the market
with 60 percent of accident and 28 percent of critical illness
plan sales. Other major sellers include American Family Life,
Prudential Financial, Inc., Assurant, MetLife
and Guardian.
BUYER BEWARE
One of the greatest concerns is that consumers -
particularly those who buy insurance on their own rather than
getting it through work - often fail to understand that critical
illness and accident plans are intended to supplement, not take
the place of major medical insurance that pays a portion of
medical procedures, doctors' visits, equipment and hospital
stays.
Here are a five suggestions to getting the best plan for
your dollars:
1. Be wary of bundled offers.
A number of states have taken action against sellers who
bundle supplemental insurance policies and sell them claiming
they can take the place of major medical insurance plans at a
cheaper price.
"Products with supplemental policies, when sold properly,
I'm not concerned about. But when they are bundled with other
benefits and are sold in a way to induce consumers to think they
are comprehensive, that's a problem," says Mila Kofman,
assistant research professor at Georgetown University's Health
Policy Institute.
"The fact is they are never a replacement for real health
insurance," she says.
2. Make sure you need the policy.
If you have a typical HMO or PPO health insurance plan and
disability benefits, experts say supplemental products may be
overkill. "I don't know that I would recommend a critical
illness policy for someone with a very comprehensive health
insurance plan," says Kristen Stoll, consumer specialist with
eHealthInsurance.com.
3. Don't overspend.
Consumers paying an annual premium for their supplemental
insurance policies that amount to more than a couple of hours'
wages are overspending, Morey says.
4. Consider your odds.
Critical illness insurance is especially valuable for people
with a family history of cancer or other serious medical issues,
and an inexpensive way to gain peace of mind, Stoll says.
But using these plans to bolster financial security is a bit
of a gamble given that it's impossible to predict if you'll
actually need them. "It's only by chance that the thing that
causes catastrophic illness [or an accident] happens," Thompson
says.
5. Weigh other options.
Many high deductible health plans are paired with health
savings accounts, which allow people to make tax-free
contributions to finance a range of out-of-pocket medical costs.
It may make more sense to fund an HSA than buy an additional
insurance policy.