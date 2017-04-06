Munich Re leads $45 mln investment in 'insurtech' startup Trov

| NEW YORK, April 6
NEW YORK, April 6 HSB Ventures Inc, the venture
capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has
led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology
startup that provides on-demand insurance.
Trov is one of a growing cohort of so-called insurtech
companies looking to modernize the insurance market by taking
advantage of new digital technologies. Large insurers are
working with these young companies to improve their own digital
products and services.
Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc also joined the
investment round led by Munich Re, bringing the total raised by
Trov to $85 million, the startup said on Thursday.
Existing investors Oak HC/FT, Suncorp Group, Guidewire
Software Inc and venture capital firm Anthemis
participated in the latest round.
In addition to investing, Munich Re and Sompo will work with
Trov as underwriting partners as the company expands into
Europe, Asia and South Africa, according to the joint statement.
Currently available in the UK and Australia, Trov plans to
launch in the United States by the end of 2017, where it had
previously announced a partnership with Munich Re.
Trov enables users to buy insurance for specific products,
for a specific amounts of time through their smartphones. Users
can turn insurance on and off with a swipe and also file claims
through the app.
While Trov sells the insurance, manages the payments and
takes a percentage of the recurring premium, it relies on large
insurers as partners for underwriting and much of the required
regulatory licensing.
In turn its partners are able to tap a growing segment of
digital-savvy customers that they have traditionally struggled
to reach, said Scott Walcheck, Trov's CEO.
"It's an emerging [segment of] consumers that live their
life on a super computer in their pocket," Walcheck said.
Insurtech startups have been developing new products and
services ranging from devices that collect data on how a user
drives, to systems to automate claims management.
Other large insurers, including Allianz and AXA
, have venture funds that back startups.
(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Andrew Hay)