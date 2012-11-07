BRIEF-Moody's: insurance CDS spreads tighten; AIG in focus

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Insurance Credit default swap spreads: * Moody's: insurance cds spreads tighten; aig in focus
* Arkema sa says doubled capacity of their kepstan pekk product line in france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes