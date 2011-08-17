New capital rules mute insurer appetite for bank debt - IIF

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 17 New capital rules for insurers
could deter them from investing in bank debt, limiting lenders'
access to a vital source of funding as they strive to meet
higher minimum capital thresholds, a global finance lobby group
warned on Wednesday.
Insurers hold about 60 percent of banks' debt and tighter
capital rules could deter them from taking on more, just as
banks seek to raise some $750 billion to meet tough new capital
thresholds of their own, the Institute of International Finance
said.
"Our view is that the willingness and ability of the
insurance sector to provide a ready market for new capital and
funding may be quite limited," said Axel Lehmann, chief risk
officer of insurer Zurich Financial Services and a
member of the IIF insurance working group.
The IIF's warning echoes a report last month from the Bank
for International Settlements, which said the Solvency II
capital regime for European insurers could dampen the sector's
appetite for bonds issued by banks and other companies.
The IIF also raised concerns that new rules could force
banks and insurers to invest heavily in government bonds despite
growing doubts about national creditworthiness in the wake of
the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
"It's certainly the case today that certain corporate debt
is in better shape than certain sovereign debt," said Walter
Kielholz, a member of the IIF board and chairman of reinsurer
Swiss Re .
"The old regime that sovereign debt sets the standard, this
is no longer the case in the euro area."
Three eurozone nations -- Greece, Portugal and Ireland --
have had their debt downgraded to junk since the onset of the
crisis, prompting investors to reassess the traditional view
that sovereign bonds carry little or no risk of default.
Europe's Solvency II capital regime for insurers, which
comes into force in Jan. 2013, imposes no capital charge on debt
issued by countries in the European Economic Area, making it
more attractive to hold.
The rules also impose higher charges on long-dated corporate
debt, pushing insurers under pressure to hold more short-dated
bonds.
The increased emphasis on short-term debt for insurers comes
as the Basel III regime for banks puts them under pressure to
issue more medium-to-long term debt to meet liquidity
requirements, the IIF said.
