WRAPUP 3-Greek debt, falling markets weigh on insurers

* Allianz, Generali, Axa take 40-50 pct Greek haircut
* Allianz's Q2 profit down 8 pct, missing forecasts
* Prudential, Old Mutual say eurozone exposure minimal
* U.S. insurers fall broadly, weak markets hurt results
* AIG CEO says problem obvious, leadership needed
(Adds U.S. results, comment by AIG CEO, updates stock prices)
By Myles Neligan and Jonathan Gould
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Allianz (ALVG.DE) and
Generali (GASI.MI) followed rivals in aggressively writing down
holdings of Greek government bonds on Friday, fuelling investor
concerns about the possible impact on global insurers of a
worsening sovereign debt crisis.
Meanwhile, shares of U.S. insurers continued their sharp
decline, as weak markets and the persistently low interest rate
environment weighed on earnings and drove fears of a fresh
economic downturn.
Insurers around the world are caught in a difficult
situation. Government bonds are either yielding too little to
fund liabilities over the long term, or are too unstable to be
a reliable part of a conservative portfolio. Some are turning
to equities to try and boost returns, except that plunging
stock markets will give them little relief.
From a peak in late February, European insurance shares
.SXIP are down 24 percent and U.S. insurance shares
.GSPINSC have fallen 21 percent. The MSCI All-Country World
Index .MIWD00000PUS is down 15 percent over that period.
"There's a problem because there's a question of
leadership. Everyone knows we have a problem, so let's not
ignore it," AIG (AIG.N) Chief Executive Robert Benmosche told
Reuters this week, referring to the economic malaise that has
dragged down markets. "This is not about kicking a can, this is
about leadership."
SOVEREIGN EXPOSURE
Analysts say major European insurers have moderate exposure
to Greek sovereign bonds, but would face more damaging losses
in the event of a default by bigger debtors such as Spain or
Italy. Some U.S. insurers are also exposed, though they have
been cutting European sovereigns from their portfolios.
Given recent stresses, top-tier U.S. insurers including
MetLife (MET.N) and Allstate (ALL.N) have said they were
increasing their cash positions, both as a safeguard and in
case opportunities arise to buy assets cheaply.
But the release of earnings by the leading European
insurers is the first real indication of the cost of their
exposure to Greek bonds, giving investors a taste of the
potential losses.
Allianz reported an 8 percent decline in second-quarter
profit, surprising analysts on their expectations of a 23
percent increase. The German insurer wrote off half the value
of its Greek sovereign exposure, cutting net profits by 326
million euros ($462 million). [ID:nLDE77319Q]
"Today is not an ideal day to report results and this is
particularly true when net income misses on the back of a Greek
sovereign writedown," Espirito Santo analyst Joy Ferneyhough
said in a note. Shares in Allianz, Europe's largest insurer,
were down by 4.5 percent as of 1608 GMT.
Italy's Generali (GASI.MI) also took a sizeable hit on its
Greek debt, writing down the value of its holdings by 47
percent. The company still managed to beat analyst forecasts
with a nearly 13 percent increase in operating profit.
[ID:nLDE773179]
Allianz and Generali's writedowns follow a similar approach
from rivals Axa (AXAF.PA) and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), who on
Thursday took haircuts of 40 percent and more than 50 percent
respectively on their Greek bonds.
The writedowns exceed the 21 percent cut agreed by private
sector creditors in last month's second Greek bailout package,
an approach that has also been taken by some of the banks which
signed up to the deal.
"We estimated 21 percent to be sufficient ... but the
company decided to execute kitchen sinking and write down to
market value. We appreciate this," Kepler Capital Markets
analyst Fabrizio Croce wrote in a note.
REVERSING WRITEDOWNS?
Allianz said taking the tough line by writing down holdings
of Greek bonds to their market value might create scope for
reversing some of that loss in future, once the rescue plan for
Greece is put into effect.
In an interview with Reuters Insider TV, Allianz's chief
financial officer, Oliver Baete, declined to speculate about
the amount of any write up, but highlighted the gap with
companies that had been less severe with their own Greek
writedowns.
"If we had taken measures as others had done, we would have
written down 200 million (euros) less than we have," Baete said
in the interview, adding that reversals on the writedowns could
begin as early as this autumn. (For the Reuters Insider
interview with Baete see: link.reuters.com/heq92s )
Prudential (PRU.L), which reported a forecast-beating 25
percent rise in profit thanks to strong growth at its flagship
Asian unit, said it was insulated from the eurozone crisis as
its risky sovereign holdings were small. Still, the British
insurer's shares fell by 1.8 percent.
And although Anglo-South African insurer Old Mutual (OML.L)
(OMLJ.J) said turmoil on world stock markets may delay the
planned share flotation for its U.S. fund management business
next year, it too reported robust earnings. London-listed
shares nonetheless fell by 2.2 percent.
($1=0.613 pound)
($1=0.706 euro)
(Additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York, editing by
Alexander Smith, Greg Mahlich and Matthew Lewis)