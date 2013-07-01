NY financial regulator probes insurers over Iran links - WSJ

MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
June 30 New York's financial regulator has asked Lloyd's Banking Group Plc and Swiss RE AG for details about dealings linked to Iran as part of a probe into 20 non-U.S. reinsurance firms, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Citing a copy of the letter, the newspaper said Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, had written to the reinsurance firms asking for details about their business with people or entities linked to Iran after finding evidence that at least three firms insured shipments to Iran.
Lloyd's and Swiss RE were not immediately available comment outside regular business hours.
The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran last year that include restrictions on insuring shipments. The measures are aimed at making it hard for Iran to sell oil, and limit funds to its nuclear programme which countries in the West believe is being used to develop weapons.
Iran says the programme is purely for civilian purposes.
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* IBCAP and NAGRA extend agreement in fight against piracy of international TV content in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)