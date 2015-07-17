RPT - DEALTALK-Japan insurance firms pursue growing markets with US deals

(Repeats for additional subscribers. (For more Reuters
By Mike Stone
NEW YORK, July 17 Japanese insurers including
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc and Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Insurance Inc are seeking mergers with peers
in the United States, as a declining population at home forces
them to pursue markets that are growing overseas.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's so-called 'Abenomics' policies,
including a program of unprecedented monetary stimulus, is
giving the country's companies easy access to cheap cash, which
they're planning to spend on promising companies abroad.
Property and casualty insurers are particularly hungry for
non-domestic acquisitions because they're under pressure to
spread risk geographically, so that profit generated outside
Japan can help offset payouts for typhoon and earthquake damage
at home.
The U.S. is an attractive investment destination for
Japanese insurers, not just because of its growing market, but
also because many U.S. insurers are open to exploring a sale
after years of record-low interest rates weighed on their
margins and hurt their profits.
Still, it's a far cry from the late 1980s, when there was a
wave of Japanese investments in U.S. real estate trophy assets,
including New York's Rockefeller Center. Then, as opposed to
now, the yen was strong and the investments were financial
rather than strategic acquisitions.
Last month, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc agreed to buy
U.S. specialty property and casualty insurer HCC Insurance
Holdings Inc for $7.5 billion, the biggest M&A deal this
year by a Japanese company and the biggest acquisition ever by a
Japanese insurer.
More deals are likely in the offing, industry executives and
investment bankers said. MS&AD and Sompo have been adding M&A
experts to their business development teams who can identify and
execute such acquisitions.
Sompo told Reuters that earlier this month it had appointed
Nigel Frudd, a lawyer and director at its specialty insurance
arm Canopius Group Ltd, as an executive officer in its M&A team
in charge of overseas acquisitions.
"With the M&A team headed by him, we are now in a position
to improve quality and speed of studying deals," Kohei Chida, a
spokesman for Sompo, said in an interview. "In corporate
insurance lines, we will study possibilities in specialty
insurance in the U.S. and Europe."
MS&AD also told Reuters it was hiring M&A staff, who will be
looking at Latin America, Europe and Asia, in addition to the
U.S.
"For overseas property and casualty insurance M&A, there is
a team within our international business division and we have
been increasing the number of staff," said Masato Naito, a
spokesman for MS&AD's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance unit. "We also
have a different team for overseas life insurance M&A."
POSSIBLE TARGETS
Japan's population peaked in 2010 at 128 million, and has
been declining ever since. If this trend continues, by 2040 the
population will be 107.2 million, according to Japan's National
Institute of Population and Social Security Research.
By comparison, the U.S. population is projected to increase
from 321.4 million this year to 380.2 million in 2040, according
to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Japan's insurers are seeking targets with market
capitalizations between $2 billion and $5 billion, big enough to
provide a meaningful effect to their bottom line but not so big
as to risk blowing it up.
Targets in the U.S. property and casualty insurance sector
around that price range could include Minnesota-based OneBeacon
Insurance Group Ltd ; Morristown, New Jersey-based
ProSight Specialty Insurance Group Inc; and Bermuda-based James
River Group Holdings Ltd, investment banking and
industry sources said.
OneBeacon declined to comment, while James River and
ProSight spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.
To be sure, Japanese insurers have been gradually venturing
outside their home market in the last few years. In December
2013, Sompo increased its overseas footprint with the
acquisition of Canopius. Sampo has also taken a 7.8 percent
ownership stake in French reinsurer SCOR SE.
Other Asian insurers could follow suit. Korea's Samsung Fire
and Marine Insurance Co Ltd could emulate its
Japanese peers and seek out targets abroad, driven by the same
demographic forces seen in Japan, industry executives said.
