French and German insurers seek capital rule changes

* Say some points raised by EU watchdog are positive
* Say watchdog proposals still lead to volatile solvency
ratios
* Saw rules threaten insurers' financing of economy
FRANKFURT, June 28 France and Germany's
insurance industry lobbies fired a further salvo at EU
regulators' proposals for setting the capital needed to back
savings products with long term guarantees, saying the plans
could hurt the economy.
A study on the guarantees published by the European
Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) two weeks
ago contained "a few positive conclusions" but its proposed
solutions failed to address important problems, France's FFSA
and Germany's GDV said in a joint statement on Friday.
"A suitable solution is definitely needed in order to allow
insurers to keep providing long term coverage and guarantees and
contribute to financing the economy," said the two groups, which
represent major insurers like Allianz, Axa,
CNP and Munich Re among others.
The trade bodies said they were particularly worried that
insurer solvency ratios would remain volatile, even after EIOPA
proposed some steps to smooth the ratios.
EIOPA's proposals will feed into over-arching capital rules
for Europe's insurance sector, known as Solvency II, being drawn
up by the European Commission.
Volatile regulatory solvency ratios could prompt insurance
supervisors to intervene unnecessarily in the running of an
insurer or distort investors' views of the risks insurers face,
industry observers say.
The industry could also try to dampen its own volatility by
trimming its product range or its exposure to higher-yielding
assets, the latter of which could hurt investments in the
economy. Europe's insurers have about 8.5 trillion euros ($11.05
trillion)in assets under management.
The FFSA and GDV criticised EIOPA's proposals on the yield
curve to be used to calculate insurers' future liabilities, as
well as the regulator's suggestions to smooth solvency ratios to
take account of industry concerns.
They also want the rules to deal with long term guarantee
business to be clearly written as an integral part of the
Directive covering Solvency II.
"It is vital to create one clearly defined model and not to
force insurance companies -- as proposed by EIOPA -- to
calculate and compare a set of models," the two lobbies said.
The European Commission and Parliament have welcomed EIOPA's
proposals as a good basis for talks starting next month between
them and national governments to finalise the Solvency II rules.
EIOPA hopes Solvency II can take effect in 2016, but some
observers saydisagreements over long term guarantees, which are
particularly popular in Germany and the Netherlands, could
postpone the start.
($1 = 0.7691 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)