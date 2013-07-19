Global watchdogs off-target with big insurer list

* Insurer list gives false impression of stability risks
* Watchdog view relied too much on approach to banks
* Individual company reaction muted, studying rules
By Jonathan Gould and Chris Vellacott
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 19 Europe's insurers
criticised the approach taken by international regulators which
named firms considered systemically important as they try to
reduce financial risks from the sector.
Two global financial watchdogs released a list of nine
insurers late on Thursday they said could destablise the
financial system should they fail. The move was a prelude to
requiring them to hold more capital.
The insurance sector argues it did not cause the 2008
financial crisis and should therefore not be tarred with the
same regulatory brush as banks and have to shoulder increased
costs of holding more capital as a safety buffer.
Insurance Europe, the trade body for 5,500 firms, said big
insurers tend to be more diversified across regions and business
areas, making them less susceptible to crises, while imposing
higher capital requirements was not an appropriate way to deal
with systemic risk in insurance.
The risk of a financial crisis is more likely to stem from
banks, due to short-term borrowing and lending or liquidity
problems and the links between lenders, the trade body said.
"Creating a list of global systemically important insurers
gives the false impression that insurers are systemically
important in the way that banks are," said Insurance Europe's
director general Michaela Koller.
The organisation said it would be better to put more effort
into improving insurers' governance and risk management, as well
as supervisors' techniques.
Regulators were motivated by the U.S. government's $182
billion bailout of AIG in the financial crisis, after
the insurer's portfolio of credit default swaps soured, said the
Geneva Association, an insurance industry think tank.
"No amount of capital would have solved the AIG Financial
Products issue," the association's secretary general John H.
Fitzpatrick said.
MUTED REACTION
The insurers on the list were more reserved in their
reactions. Among them were Europe's biggest insurer, Allianz
, and Britain's Prudential as well as Italy's
Generali, France's Axa, and China's Ping An
.
"We are well positioned to manage the new requirements this
designation will lead to," said Allianz Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Wemmer, referring to the group's diversified business,
solid capital base and profitability.
Generali said it had been put on the list due to the size of
its non-insurance activities which it was reducing.
"Generali has a stated strategy of narrowing its business
focus onto core insurance activities, and disposing of non-core
assets," it said.
China's Insurance Regulatory Commission said Ping An's
inclusion was a recognition of its importance in the
international insurance market, adding it would strengthen its
oversight of the insurer whose solvency ratio was well above the
regulatory requirement.
Even as the insurance industry fights against the rules,
national regulators expressed their support of the watchdogs
which compiled the list, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and
International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).
It was clear that the new rules would ultimately affect a
wider circle, said Jim Bichard, an insurance industry advisor at
consultants PWC.
"Whilst the list contains nine insurers who are deemed
globally important, we expect that other internationally active
insurers will follow these developments closely as regional and
domestic policy makers are already developing standards for
their domestic markets," Bichard said.
Reinsurers such as Munich Re, Swiss Re
and Hannover Re as well as Berkshire Hathaway
, were not in the initial line-up.
"I am confident that the remaining open questions on the
classification of reinsurers will be resolved in the next 12
months," said Elke Koenig, head of Germany's watchdog Bafin.