UPDATE 1-Bankrate to buy InsWeb's businesses for $65 mln

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* InsWeb to sell insurance lead generation, marketing business
* InsWeb to retain portfolio of e-commerce, online insurance distribution patents
* Deal to add immediately to Bankrate's results. (Follows alerts)
Oct 10 Bankrate Inc , which publishes personal finance content online, said it will buy InsWeb Corp's insurance lead generation and marketing business for $65 million in cash.
Following the deal, InsWeb will retain a portfolio of e-commerce and online insurance distribution patents, which will be licensed to Bankrate on a royalty-free, non-exclusive basis.
North Palm Beach, Florida-based Bankrate said it will also assume certain liabilities of InsWeb and expects the deal to add immediately to its results.
InsWeb, which operates a network of insurance marketplace and education websites, will continue to operate as a public company.
"This transaction provides an attractive opportunity to exit the lead generation business and to shift our focus to monetizing our patent portfolio," InsWeb CEO Hussein Enan saidf in a separate statement.
Shares of Bankrate closed at $15.81 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of InsWeb closed at $6.21 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Bonterra Energy Corp - Average daily production of 12,134 boe per day in Q4, a decrease of three percent compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Arconic Inc. raised questions on Tuesday about the analysis behind Elliott Management's proxy campaign, further escalating the battle between the specialty metals maker and its largest shareholder.