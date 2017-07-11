FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Insys employee pleads guilty in U.S. to opioid kickback scheme
2017年7月11日

Ex-Insys employee pleads guilty in U.S. to opioid kickback scheme

July 11 (Reuters) - A former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales representative pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having participated in a scheme to pay kickbacks to medical practitioners to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, U.S. prosecutors said.

Natalie Levine, who worked at the Arizona-based drugmaker from 2013 to 2014, entered her plea in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut to one count of engaging in a kickback scheme that defrauded federal healthcare programs. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese)

