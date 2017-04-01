Insys to restate some financial statements

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
The company said in a regulatory filing that the restatements were needed because of errors related to company's accounting for certain product sales allowances. (reut.rs/1oUTX8C)
Insys said previously issued interim unaudited financial results for the quarters ended Sept. 30, June 30 and March 31 for the years 2015 and 2016 will be restated and amended in quarterly reports to reflect the necessary adjustments in the corresponding quarterly periods.
Earlier this month, the company announced a delay in releasing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results. The company also said it would delay filing its annual report. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.