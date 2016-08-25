UPDATE 1-Illinois attorney general sues Insys over fentanyl drug marketing

(Adds details on lawsuit, background on investigations)
Aug 25 Illinois' attorney general on Thursday
sued Insys Therapeutics Inc, accusing it of deceptively
marketing and selling an addictive fentanyl-based medication,
intended to treat cancer pain, to doctors for off-label uses.
The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Lisa Madigan in Cook
County Circuit Court, comes as Insys faces a number of state and
investigations involving its drug Subsys as U.S. authorities
seek to combat a national opioid abuse epidemic.
"This drug company's desire for increased profits led it to
disregard patients' health and push addictive opioids for
non-FDA approved purposes," Madigan said in a statement.
Madigan, whose office is investigating other opioid
manufacturers for similar practices, said the lawsuit seeks to
bar Insys from selling its products in Illinois and impose
financial penalties on the company.
Insys, based in Arizona, did not respond immediately to
requests for comment.
Subsys, which Insys launched in 2012, is a spray approved
for managing pain in cancer patients that contains fentanyl, a
highly-addictive and regulated synthetic opioid. It generated
$329.5 million in net revenue in 2015.
The lawsuit alleged that rather than marketing the drug to
oncologists treating cancer patients, Insys instead illegally
marketed it to doctors who prescribed high volumes of opioid
drugs.
Madigan said Insys rewarded doctors nationally for
prescribing Subsys for off-label uses through payments for sham
speaking events and expensive restaurant dinners.
The case came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan in June
brought charges against two former Insys employees for engaging
in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks including speaker fees to
prescribe Subsys.
Those ex-employees, Jonathan Roper, a former Insys district
sales manager, and Fernando Serrano, a former sales
representative, pleaded not guilty last week.
The case is People of the State of Illinois v. Insys
Therapeutics Inc, Cook County Circuit Court, Chancery Division,
No. 2016CH11216.
