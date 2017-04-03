Insys Therapeutics' revenue falls 41.6 pct

Naspers investors see billions trapped by China success
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts
April 3 Insys Therapeutics Inc on Monday reported a 41.6 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in demand for its pain drug, Subsys.
Insys said last week it would restate some financial statements after identifying errors related to accounting for some product sales allowances.
The company reported a net loss of $3.7 million or 5 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $18.1 million or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $54.9 million from $93.9 million. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.