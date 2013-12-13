版本:
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics down 19.3 percent premarket after subpoena

NEW YORK Dec 13 Insys Therapeutics Inc : * Down 19.3 percent premarket after subpoena from Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services
