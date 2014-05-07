UPDATE 1-Intact Financial profit falls on harsh winter

(Adds details on underwriting loss, premiums written)
TORONTO May 7 Intact Financial Corp,
Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported an 8
percent fall in first-quarter profit as harsh winter conditions
hurt underwriting income.
Toronto-based Intact said on Wednesday its net income fell
to C$160 million, or C$1.17 per share, in the quarter ended
March 31, from C$174 million, or C$1.27 per share, a year
earlier.
Underwriting profit fell 39 percent to C$51 million, as
extremely cold winter weather, combined with a few rapid thaws,
led to increases in burst pipes, auto accidents, fires, and
sewer backups.
Weather-related catastrophe losses for the quarter amounted
to C$75 million.
The company's combined ratio was 97.1 percent, compared with
95.1 percent a year earlier. A ratio below 100 percent means the
company is taking in more from premiums than it is paying out in
claims and expenses.
Direct premiums written slipped 1 percent to C$1.50 billion.
