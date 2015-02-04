Canadian insurer Intact's quarterly profit nearly doubles

Feb 4 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's
largest property and casualty insurer, reported a near-doubling
in quarterly profit,
boosted by strong growth in underwriting income.
The company's net income rose to C$205 million ($164.8
million), or C$1.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from C$107 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Underwriting income jumped to C$216 million from C$67
million, as catastrophe losses fell by C$45 million.
Net operating income rose 73 percent to C$247 million, or
C$1.84 per share.
($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr)