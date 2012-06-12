Intact Financial sells C$200 mln debt - term sheet

UPDATE 1-Zalando to keep investing heavily, buys basketball retailer
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
June 12 Intact Financial Corp on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($194 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.16 percent notes, due June 16, 2042, were priced at 99.909 to yield 5.166 percent or 278 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
* Shares indicated down 3.9 pct in pre-market trade (Adds details, background, share price indication)
* Preliminary FY revenues at 7.1 million euros ($7.5 million), orders backlog increased to 6.4 million euros
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC (DDS) in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: