Intact Financial sells C$300 mln notes

NEW YORK Aug 12 Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) on Friday sold C$300 million ($303 million) of 10-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.70 percent notes, which are due Aug. 18, 2021, were priced at 99.945 to yield 4.707 percent, or 222.7 basis points more than the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion bank were the book-running managers of the sale. ($1=C$0.99) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Dan Grebler)