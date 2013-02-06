Intact Financial profit soars on investment gains

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
Feb 6 Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial Corp said fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher investment gains.
Intact, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, earned C$181 million, or C$1.32 per share, in the quarter ended Dec 31., up from C$84 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned C$1.51 per share
Net investment gains were C$30 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of C$7 million a year earlier.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing