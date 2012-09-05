版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 18:06 BJT

Intact Financial says summer storms to cost C$110-C$130 mln

Sept 5 Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial Corp said summer storms will cost it C$110 million to C$130 million in after-tax damages, net of reinsurance.

About 20,000 customers incurred damages in the last two months, the company said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐