MOVES-Intech Investment hires three research associates

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Intech Investment Management LLC, part of Janus Capital Group Inc, named Gaurav Thakur, Onur Ozyesil and Lin Zhao associates of research.
Prior to joining Intech, Thakur was a senior data scientist at Digital Signal Corp, while Ozyesil was a visiting researcher at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Zhao previously delivered interactive lectures to students of multivariable calculus.
All three hires are based at Intech's research headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.