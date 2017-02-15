版本:
Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman neurosurgery business

Feb 15 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it has made an offer to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.

If the offer is accepted, Integra will become a leading provider of neurosurgical products, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
