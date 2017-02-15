UPDATE 3-Integra to buy J&J's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 bln

* Deal to boost Integra's international presence
* Integra sees Codman business growing 3-6 pct long term
* Integra stock up as much as 6 pct, J&J marginally up
(Adds details from the conference call, J&J comment, shares)
By Divya Grover
Feb 15 Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences
Holdings Corp said it would buy Johnson & Johnson's
Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash,
to expand its presence outside the United States.
Integra, which makes products used in neurosurgery,
reconstruction, wound and dental care, made a "binding offer"
for the Codman business, which will bolster its pipeline of
offerings for tissue ablation, spinal cord repair and cranial
stabilization.
The companies will finalize the deal after receiving the
green light from various works councils and regulators, a J&J
spokeswoman told Reuters, adding that the deal would close in
the fourth quarter, if approved.
Integra said its adjusted earnings per share would increase
by at least 22 cents in the first full year after closing and
rise thereafter.
The deal would enable the company to generate 30 percent or
more of sales from international markets, Integra executives
said on a conference call.
However, Integra expects some disruption in the Codman
business in the first year following the purchase, but forecast
the business would grow 3-6 percent in the longer term.
The Codman neurosurgery business, which is part of J&J's
DePuy Synthes unit and markets devices for use in neuro-critical
care and electrosurgery, generated sales of about $370 million
in 2016.
The deal excludes Codman's neurovascular and drug delivery
businesses, J&J said.
The U.S. healthcare giant, which is buying Swiss biotech
company Actelion Ltd in a $30 billion deal, said last
month it was reviewing strategic options for some of its
diabetes care businesses.
Integra's shares rose as much as 6 percent to $45.87 in
morning trade, while J&J's stock was marginally up.
As of Tuesday's close, Integra's shares had gained about 56
percent in the past 12 months, while J&J's stock had risen 14
percent.
If the proposed deal is not closed, DePuy is entitled to
receive a termination fee of $60 million, according to a
regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2lP5C0j)
Plainsboro, New Jersey-based Integra, which hopes the
transaction will accelerate its path to generate $2 billion in
revenue, said it has obtained committed financing from BofA
Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan.
BofA Merrill Lynch is serving as Integra's financial
adviser, while Latham & Watkins LLP is its legal adviser.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and
Martina D'Couto)