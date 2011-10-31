UPDATE 2-Integra cuts FY EPS view on softness in Europe

* Q3 adj EPS $0.77 vs est $0.76

Oct 31 Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp cut its full-year earnings outlook range on softness in the European market, sending its shares down to a two-year low.

Shares of the company, which also said it expects full-year revenue between the lower and middle end of its prior view of $785 million-$800 million, fell as much as 17 percent in heavy trade on Nasdaq.

"In the third quarter, we saw our European business down... we also are not getting as much of a benefit from currency as expected this quarter and indeed next," said CEO Stuart Essig on a conference call with analysts.

He said tighter hospital budgets were resulting in cancellations of elective procedures, selection of lower cost alternative therapies or interventions and extended payment terms.

Europe contributes about 12 percent to the company's annual revenue.

The company said its full-year outlook included the impact of the acquisition last month of Ascension Orthopedics Inc for $66.5 million.

Austin, Texas-based Ascension is a maker of a range of orthopaedic implants.

For the full year, the Plainsboro, New Jersey-based company now sees adjusted earnings of $2.88-$2.96 a share, down from its prior view of $2.92-$3.02.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.93 a share on revenue of $798.54 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, Integra posted an adjusted quarterly profit of 77 cents, a penny above market estimates.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $202.2 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $204.2 million.

Shares of Integra were trading down 11 percent at $34.29 in late morning trade. They had touched a low of $31.84 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Sriraj Kalluvila)