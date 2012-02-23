UPDATE 1-Integra 4th-qtr profit beats, sees weak 1st qtr

Feb 23 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp
posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat lowered market
expectations, a month after the company cut its outlook for the
quarter.
The medical device company, which makes products for use in
orthopedics, neurosurgery, spine, reconstructive and general
surgery, also said on Thursday that it expects first-quarter
adjusted earnings to fall 10 percent.
For 2012, Integra now expects adjusted earnings of $2.93 to
$3.06 a share, on revenue of $820 million and $835 million.
In January, Integra had warned of a weak fourth quarter as
the global economic crisis and an uncertain U.S. regulatory
environment force patients to delay surgical procedures.
For the fourth quarter, Integra posted a net income of $4.6
million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $18.8 million, or
63 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $203.5 million.
Excluding items, it earned 72 cents a share.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 63 cents a
share, on revenue of $202.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $30.56 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.